Walmart AMP Offers $20 Ticket Special

ROGERS (KFSM) — Five upcoming summer concerts at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion will be offered at a special discounted rate of $20 each.

Starting Tuesday (May 2) the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion” discount, sponsored by Live Nation, will go into effect. The promotion runs through May 9. More than 1,000 shows will be available for $20 across the U.S.

Lawn tickets for the following AMP concerts will be available for $20, with no additional fees: