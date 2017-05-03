16-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured In Lincoln House Fire

LINCOLN (KFSM) — According to the Lincoln Fire Department, a 16-year-old boy is severely injured following a house fire that happened early Wednesday morning (May 3) on Bryan Street.

The fire happened shortly after 2 a.m., and when firefighters arrived the home was completely engulfed. According to the Lincoln Fire Department, the teen suffered from severe burns on his hands, arms and airway after trying to go back inside to save a pet from the blaze. He was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock to be treated.

Crews on scene said five people were in the home at the time of the fire and no one else was injured. A home next door also suffered from damage due to the fire, but the neighbors were also not injured.

The home is a total loss, according to crews, and the fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.

