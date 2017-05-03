A Nap A Day Can Keep The Doctor Away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Science shows a normal nap lets your brain fog fade, can fend off colds, and improve your heart health.

But, if you tend to wake up feeling more tired, there are some ways to improve your siesta.

First, set your alarm for about 20 minutes.

Sleep experts said that's enough time to feel refreshed, but not fall into the deeper stages of sleep.

Second, schedule your nap for earlier in the day, make sure you shut out the light, and turn down the volume.

Finally, researchers from Mount Sinai Health System said sleep is always better in bed, so avoid a catnap on the couch.

