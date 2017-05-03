Benton And Washington County Emergency Departments Ask For Damage Reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Washington and Benton County emergency departments need your storm damage reports.

Downed trees, flooded homes and storm-torn roadways are damages that can qualify counties for federal disaster assistance.

But, they need you to call it in. Emergency offices said they cannot make a case without your assessments.

"We welcome anybody to call that has any kind of damage from the storms or flooding," Benton County emergency administrator Robert McGowen said.

Both insured and uninsured homeowners can call in. So far, the two counties are reporting a total of 360 damage reports.

"We know that if we don't have reports of people that have had damage, we don't have information to share back to FEMA. We want to have everyone that has had damage report it to us," Washington County emergency director John Luther said.

Federal funding may become available, but it won't be for everyone.

"If you have your insurance we want you to notify your insurance company and use your insurance, if possible. Typically individual assistance helps with uninsured losses," Luther said.

If you need shelter or clothing, you can contact the Red Cross and Salvation Army for immediate assistance.

Emergency hotline numbers:

Washington County: (479) -444-1722

Benton County: (479) -271-1098