Bentonville Film Festival Closes Outdoor Events Wednesday Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat

Posted 11:09 am, May 3, 2017, by

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Part of the Bentonville Film Festival will be closed on Wednesday (May 3) in anticipation of a severe weather threat.

All outdoor venues will be closed on Wednesday, according to a notice on the BFF website. The outdoor venues will reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 4).

This includes:

  • Festival Info Tent
  • Lawrence Plaza
  • Inside Out Lounge/Sponsor Village
  • Legion Lane Venues

Events scheduled at all other venues will continue as scheduled.

