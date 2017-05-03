Bentonville Film Festival Closes Outdoor Events Wednesday Ahead Of Severe Weather Threat
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Part of the Bentonville Film Festival will be closed on Wednesday (May 3) in anticipation of a severe weather threat.
All outdoor venues will be closed on Wednesday, according to a notice on the BFF website. The outdoor venues will reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 4).
This includes:
- Festival Info Tent
- Lawrence Plaza
- Inside Out Lounge/Sponsor Village
- Legion Lane Venues
Events scheduled at all other venues will continue as scheduled.