NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- The annual Touch A Truck event is returning to Northwest Arkansas this Saturday (May 6) in Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

Gracie Ziegler and Jennifer Heiges of the Junior League of Northwest Arkansas joined 5NEWS anchor Bryan Shawver to discuss the event, which gives children the chance to get up close and personal with some exciting vehicles.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all money raised will go toward the Junior League.