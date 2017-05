× Convicted Sex Offender And Evangelist Tony Alamo Dead At 82

(KFSM) — Convicted sex offender Tony Alamo died Tuesday (May 2) at the age of 82 while in custody in North Carolina, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Alamo was a cult leader who founded Tony Alamo Christian Ministries with his wife, Susan.

He was serving 175 years in federal prison for bringing girls across state lines for sex.

This is a developing story.