Don’t Open That Google Doc Link In Your Email

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Be careful opening Google doc links that you receive in your email — there’s a good chance it’s a scam.

Google is warning people about a phishing scam that is making the rounds, warning people to NOT open any Google docs they receive in their inbox.

We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail. — Google Docs (@googledocs) May 3, 2017

Instead, report the email to Google as a phishing scam.

The email will look something like this:

The name “Ruby McCaslin” could vary. The sender could even be one of your contacts, but that does not mean the email is safe to open.

Also look at the “to” section to see who else is on the email list. If the email is being sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com” and you are blind-copied, it is part of the phishing scheme.

If the link is opened, it will look like you are being taken to Google docs. However, instead it’s a program that will send spam emails to everyone in your address book.