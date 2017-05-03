Don’t Open That Google Doc Link In Your Email

Posted 5:03 pm, May 3, 2017, by

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Be careful opening Google doc links that you receive in your email — there’s a good chance it’s a scam.

Google is warning people about a phishing scam that is making the rounds, warning people to NOT open any Google docs they receive in their inbox.

Instead, report the email to Google as a phishing scam.

The email will look something like this:

Courtesy KFOR

The name “Ruby McCaslin” could vary. The sender could even be one of your contacts, but that does not mean the email is safe to open.

Also look at the “to” section to see who else is on the email list. If the email is being sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh@mailinator.com” and you are blind-copied, it is part of the phishing scheme.

If the link is opened, it will look like you are being taken to Google docs. However, instead it’s a program that will send spam emails to everyone in your address book.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s