Fayetteville Police Searching For Suspect In Alleged Armed Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department are still searching for a suspect involved in an alleged armed robbery on April 1.

A suspect came into the Gustava Tire at 1225 S. School at 9:25 a.m. carrying a knife and demanding money. Police said a victim was struck in the face twice and suffered minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male in his 40s, 5’11” and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a black and white camouflage jacket. The suspect was seen leaving the business in a white Chevrolet Tahoe Or Chevrolet Suburban with a bicycle rack on the back.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, call the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.