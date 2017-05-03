× How To Help Following Flooding

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — After a torrential weekend downpour flooded the area, many residents have asked how they can get involved.

Springdale officials said that much of the damage will require professionals to clean up, such as in creeks, trails and roads. It could take months before they are returned to the pre-flood condition. However, there are still ways for residents to help.

The city shared what Springdale citizens can do to help: