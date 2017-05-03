How To Help Following Flooding
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — After a torrential weekend downpour flooded the area, many residents have asked how they can get involved.
Springdale officials said that much of the damage will require professionals to clean up, such as in creeks, trails and roads. It could take months before they are returned to the pre-flood condition. However, there are still ways for residents to help.
The city shared what Springdale citizens can do to help:
- Work with neighbors to clean up areas around your neighborhood by gathering limbs, trash or other debris. However, avoid entering any creeks or damaged roads.
- Share information and city improvement updates with neighbors and friends. Springdale will be offering opportunities for cleanup, so spread the word around.
- Be patience as the city works to rebuild roads and clear up debris. The cleanup process could take months.
- Be prepared for future storms by signing up for the Springdale emergency alert system, or look for a similar system in your city.