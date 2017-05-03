Levee Fails At Pocahontas Threatening Residents With Floodwaters

Posted 10:24 am, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26AM, May 3, 2017

Courtesy THV11, John Gardner

POCAHONTAS, Ark.  — The levee at the Black River in Pocahontas has failed on Wednesday (May 3) according to the  National Weather Service of Little Rock.

Active flash flood warnings are in place for southeast Randolph County and central Lawrence County, reports affiliate THV11.

This is considered a flash flood emergency, and residents need to seek higher ground immediately. NWS states that water rescues are occurring just south of Pocahontas in the Shannon community.

 

