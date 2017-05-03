× Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Cedarville

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — A parolee who was recently released from prison after serving time for first-degree sexual abuse of a child who was less than eight when the crime occurred, is moving to town.

Gary Freeman, 49, is a level three sex offender, and will be residing in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive, according to authorities.

Freeman is a habitual offender and has previously been convicted of several felony charges including felony aggravated assault, failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirement and failing to register as a sex offender/report an address change- to name a few, court records state.