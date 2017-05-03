Level Three Sex Offender Moving To Cedarville

Posted 5:10 pm, May 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:16PM, May 3, 2017

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — A parolee who was recently released from prison after serving time for first-degree sexual abuse of a child who was less than eight when the crime occurred, is moving to town.

Gary Freeman, 49, is a level three sex offender, and will be residing in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive, according to authorities.

Freeman is a habitual offender and has previously been convicted of several felony charges including felony aggravated assault, failing to comply with sex offender reporting requirement and failing to register as a sex offender/report an address change- to name a few, court records state.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s