Local Group To Build Home For One Lucky Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- Project Red Friday, a group based in Lowell that raises awareness of military members and their service, has acquired a piece of land in Lowell and is expected to build a home for a veteran.

It's called New Homes For Heroes and is part of Project Red Friday (PRF).

Michael Whitehead, president of Project Red Friday, started the company with his wife Annjanine Whitehead in February 2016.

PRF is now asking veterans sign up to be selected to receive the home.

More information on getting registered can be found here.