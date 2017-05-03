Police: Sexually Violent Predator Behind Bars Again

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A sexually violent predator is behind bars again.

James Lesley Harman, 58, was arrested on suspicion of felony failure to register. He is being held on an Arkansas Department of Corrections hold, which means he is going back to prison. Due to the hold, he has no bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Harman is a level four sex offender accused of engaging in sexual contact with a girl who was less than eight at the time the crime occurred, court records show.

He was found guilty of felony second-degree sexual assault during April 2003, the records state.