Residents Of Fayetteville Neighborhood Concerned About Possibility Of Cell Phone Tower Being Built

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A local communications company wants to put a cell phone tower off of Huntsville Road in Fayetteville and some people living near the area have concerns.

Amy Myers has lived just off of East Huntsville road for almost a year. She said they chose this neighborhood because of the beauty of the area.

“I never would’ve bought a house next to cell phone tower. Everyone knows that is bad for the property value, a lot of people have health concerns, safety concerns about it especially with the weather we get around here,” she said.

She first learned about the cell tower when she received a letter in the mail from the Washington County planning board.

“I was horrified, I was just so upset. I was shocked and I had to figure out where is this tower going to be, how close is it going to me,” she said.

The cell tower could be as tall as 153 feet, which she said would be taller than the tree line and would obstruct her and her neighbor’s view from their backyards.

Smith Communications was granted a conditional use permit to build the tower in 2014, but they did not build the tower within the time frame of the permit, forcing them to reapply.

Myers said she plans on voicing her concerns at the planning board meeting on Thursday (May 4).

“Unfortunately, most of my neighbors work so they aren’t going to be able to attend but a lot of them have already sent in written objections and I hope with enough of us objecting to the tower we can prevent it from being built,” she said.

The Washington County planning board will be reviewing this permit Thursday (May 4) at 5 p.m. in the Quorum Court Room. We spoke with Smith Communications and they said before they were granted the permit in 2014 they did research and found no proof that cell towers affect property values.