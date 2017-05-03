× Sallisaw Police Searching For Inmate Who Escaped From Work Release

SALLISAW (KFSM) — Sallisaw police are searching for an inmate who escaped on Wednesday (May 3).

Austin McCallie escaped after jumping out of a work crew vehicle while on supervised work detail around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sallisaw Police Department.

Shortly afterward a person called dispatch saying they spotted a man in jail clothing run to a parked vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at the Tire and Lube express, the release states. He drove away heading south on Highway 59.

The truck, described as a 2003 Chevrolet extended cab flatbed pickup, is pictured below.

McCallie was arrested on April 30 and is facing larceny charges. He was arrested in the same Walmart parking lot, but it was unknown at the time that he had a vehicle on the premises.

A warrant has been issued for McCallie for escape, knowingly concealing stolen property and larceny.

Anyone with information about McCallie should contact the Sallisaw Police Department.