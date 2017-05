× Section Of Highway 71 In Scott County Closed After Tractor-Trailer Loses Load

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — According to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department, U.S. Highway 71 and Intersection 23 are closed Wednesday morning (May 3).

AHTD said a tractor-trailer was carrying a load of chicken waste and lost its load on the highway.

Both lanes of Highway 71, Section 10, are closed as crews work to clean up the scene.

At this time, the condition of the driver is unknown.