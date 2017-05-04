911 Phone Lines To Rogers Police, Fire & EMS Currently Down

Posted 7:50 am, May 4, 2017, by , Updated at 07:51AM, May 4, 2017

ROGERS (KFSM) — The 911 phone lines are down to Rogers Police, Fire and EMS as of Thursday morning (May 4), according to Keith Foster with the Roger Police Department.

Foster said the 911 system is designed to handle technical issues such as this, but if you have an emergency, the 911 call will roll over to Bentonville Police Department, and they will transfer the emergency call back to Rogers.

Technicians from AT&T are en route to troubleshoot the issue.

Stay with 5NEWS as we bring you update on this developing story.

