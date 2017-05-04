Adventure Subaru: UREC Outdoors Climbs To Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here for this week’s Adventure Arkansas. I’m at UREC Outdoors on the UofA campus where we are encouraging students to come decompress during finals.

“It’s a good stress reliever and a good way to stay healthy,” said Patrick

Patrick said climbing is a really good way to relax after testing all week.

“You have to think about it but at the same time, it’s not too hard so it’s fun, it’s a good way to keep your mind focused so you’re not being lazy and also work out,” said Patrick Clarkson,” said Patrick.

But he said stick with it and your will soon be rocking it.

“So the first months the worst and after that you will see a bunch of gains and at that point you will be getting pretty good at it,” said Patrick

And they have group trips all around the country.

“I went ice climbing in Colorado and I just fell in love with it and decided to get more involved,” said Meredith.

That’s where Meredith found her passion for climbing and though she is one of the few girls she encourages more to join!

“Just don’t be scared to walk in, it can be an intimidating environment just because it is pretty well male dominant it’s taken me like all over the world and so it’s an amazing hobby to get into,”

But the climbing wall isn’t the only thing they offer.

“Tents and sleeping bags to canoes, paddle boards, mountain bikes, we also have a bike shop we have bike mechanics that can fix your bike,” said Meredith.

Kenny said they leave it up to the students for their adventures

“We have put a lot of emphasis on the students planning these adventures themselves,: said Kenny.

And Kenny said they are proud to be a hub for clearing your head.

“If students need a break and they are feeling burnt out we would encourage them to come out and use our services we will be waiting for them all during this time and from the feedback we received they seem to feel more focused after visiting our facility,” said Kenny.

And you may take away more than a degree from UofA too.

“Continue to wrap in opportunities to disconnect, we’ve found that that allows students to learn a lot about themselves and to be more successful in the end,” said Kenny.

