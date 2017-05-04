Benton County Opens New Veterans Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- The Benton County Veterans Service office used to be located in a small office in downtown Bentonville. A new office has now been opened in the Bogle Family Building.

"If they brought family or we had more veterans waiting we had to ask them to actually sit out in the hallway and I really did not like the idea of having to do that," veterans service director Patrick Robinson said.

Robinson said he jumped on board with the idea for a new office when Benton County Judge Barry Moehring proposed the move.

"It was kind of a win-win situation. It's bigger, just more appropriate. First floor instead of the third floor that we were in," Robinson said.

The new office offers a bigger waiting room, a conference space for veterans to meet and ground level entry with private offices.

"It was just a difficult situation all the way around, but now that's water under the bridge," Robinson said. "We've got this facility and we're very happy about that."

Veteran Pete Rathmell said he can't wait to break in the new facility.

"We're having our Northwest Arkansas veterans coalition here at 1 p.m. in their big conference room, so yeah this is gonna work out," Rathmell said.

Robinson said this is a great step for veterans and Benton County.