Firefighters Rescue Riders Stuck On Roller Coaster In Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) — A popular roller coaster malfunctioned on Thursday (May 4) at an amusement park in Oklahoma City, leaving riders stuck on the attraction for almost two hours.

Crews were called to Frontier City at about 11:30 a.m. after the Silver Bullet became stuck with riders on board, our affiliate KFOR reports.

Oklahoma City firefighters said no one was injured when the roller coaster stopped.

The amusement park released the following statement:

“At approximately 11:25 a.m., the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City stalled in a safe position on the lift. Due tot he position of the stalled train, the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated by park personnel. The fire department had to be called to evacuate the guests in the front cars. Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place.”

All of the riders were rescued from the roller coaster at about 1:15 p.m.

Officials with Frontier City said the Silver Bullet’s “safety system reacted exactly as it was designed to do in the event that a full cycle cannot take place. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete.”

This is the second time in less than a year the Silver Bullet has become stuck on the tracks.