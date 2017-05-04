Greenland Hosts Competitive 3A-1 Baseball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENLAND (KFSM)--Last season, Greenland topped Paris 5-4 in the first round of regionals to advance to the state tournament. This year, the Pirates and Eagles meet again to kick off the 3A-1 tournament.

The Pirates, fresh off a second consecutive district title, have won five games in a row and look to build on a state quarterfinal appearance from 2016.

"Obviously having the experience we had last year is going to help us. You know, obviously try and take that next step, but experience is always a good thing to have on your side," said Greenland head coach Will McGinnis.

Elkins has a different kind of experience, with two-time state champion Jeff Eddleman as head coach. "That experience from them and me as well, I think it’s very valuable. Definitely like not to look past anything," the 29 year veteran said.

For the eight teams competing in Greenland this weekend, it's a fairly wide open field.

"As far as our side of the bracket [Elkins, Jessieville, Mansfield and Atkins], from our region four of us, anybody can beat anybody on any given night," Eddleman said.

"It’s gonna be tough, I mean everybody still playing right now is a good baseball team. The regional is gonna be a pretty good tournament," added McGinnis.

Even with all the rain in the last week, Greenland's field is in good shape and prepared to host eight games over four days.

"It’s good to play on your own field cause it means more to you whenever someone’s coming and stepping on your field," Pirates senior Blake Hatch said.

The 3A-1 baseball tournament was bumped back a day due to weather conditions. Here is the schedule for the weekend:

Friday

Game 1: Greenland vs Paris, 10:00 AM

Game 2: Lamar vs Charleston, 12:30 PM

Game 3: Atkins vs Mansfield, 3:00 PM

Game 4: Elkins vs Jessieville, 5:30 PM

Saturday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 12:00 PM

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 2:30 PM

Monday

3rd Place: Game 5 loser vs Game 6 loser, 12:00 PM

Championship: Game 5 winner vs Game 6 winner, 2:30 PM