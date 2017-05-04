Mom Of Surviving Child In Boating Accident Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Last Sunday, rescue crews entered the water of the Arkansas River to search for a family of four who set out on a fishing trip near Lock and Dam 14 in Fort Coffee.

Crews assume it was an engine failure that swept their boat under the gates of the dam. Only one family member survived, 4-year-old Weston Farhat.

"This little guy is meant to do something in this life," Kaylee Walden said. "I went down there and looked at the dam and it's a miracle. He's a miracle."

Walden is the mother of Weston and 6-year-old Physher Farhat. The boys set out on a fishing trip with their father, William Farhat and step-mom Kristy.

William, Kristy and Physher weren't able to make it out of the river when the boat overturned, but Walden said she knows it was Physher who helped his brother survive.

"I would like to think that his brother was watching over him and guiding him to the shore because they actually found his brother in the same spot in the water that he got out and walked up the land," Walden said.

Walden spoke about Physher and said he was a kind kid who loved being outside.

"Physher had just caught his first rabbit. He shot it himself with his dad. They went hunting, they went hunting all the time," she said.

Walden said it's now about taking it one day at a time.

"I have a great husband who has been there through everything. We've really just turned to God. We pray every night for strength and to keep the family together," she said.

She said they have a lot of support from William's family and her husband's family, but it's the strength from the little boy that keeps her going.

"He's going to do great things in this life. We just don't know what it is yet," Walden said.