Police: Springdale Teen Confessed To Robbery

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale teen confessed to robbing a convenience store Sunday (April 30) evening, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Alejandro Vega, 19, was arrested Wednesday (May 3) in connection with aggravated robbery.

Vega told police he used a BB gun to steal $1,669 from the VENMART at 2103 S. Powell St., but never took the gun out of his pocket, according to the report. Vega then fled on foot from the store.

Fayetteville police received a tip about Vega’s address, where they found a black BB gun and clothing that appeared to match video footage from the robbery, according to the report. Vega agreed to let police search his home.

Vega was being held Thursday (May 4) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set. He has a preliminary hearing set for Friday (May 5) in Washington County Circuit Court.

Aggravated robbery is a Class Y felony, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-12-103.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. Class Y felonies include kidnapping, first-degree murder and rape, which carry prison sentences of 10 to 40 years or life, according to state law.