You Might Think It’s Gross, But Really It’s Snot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all seen someone do it in public and more than likely we've gotten grossed out by this common habit.

We're talking about someone picking their nose and eating what they pick a booger.

Researchers said snot is full of good bacteria that helps prevent cavities in your teeth.

It can also be effective against respiratory infections, stomach ulcers, and HIV.

Researchers are now looking into ways to create synthetic mucus that can be made into chewing gum or toothpaste.

Segment Sponsored By: Mercy Health Systems