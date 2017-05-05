12-Year-Old Girl Gets Her Wish Granted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Going back to the beach is something 12-year-old Destiny Desantiago didn't think she'd be able to do. She has been fighting for her life while battling cancer.

"I've only been once and I really liked it, so it was my most favorite part of it and I really wanna do it again," Destiny said.

With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and students from Rogers Heritage High School, her wish is coming true. Destiny and her family are going to Disneyland.

"We did a lot of fundraising and we just went around with our little make a wish buckets and we just collected money to anyone that would give us some cash," DECA president Hannah Guthrie said. She said she can't wait to do this again next year for another deserving kid.

"Honestly, it brought me to tears whenever I told her that she was going to Disney. It made me so happy just to grant her wish," Guthrie said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of 250 kids across the mid-south.