Arkansas Girl Scouts Donate 1,500 Boxes Of Cookies To NWA Charities

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville girl scout group is giving back to veterans in the sweetest way — with cookies.

Fayetteville Girl Scouts passed out boxes of cookies to people at the Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks and Samaritan Community Center. About 1,500 boxes of cookies were donated in Northwest Arkansas.

Since 2014, girls have participated in Girl Scouts Give Back Week, where girl scouts donate cookies to charities or civic organizations in their community.

Donations were made around the state, with Girl Scouts also passing out cookies to worthy recipients in Little Rock, Fort Smith, Texarkana and Jonesboro. More than 1,500 cases of cookies, totaling 18,660 boxes, were donated during the week, which runs from May 1-5.