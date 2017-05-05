× Ellis Signs Free Agent Deal With Patriots

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – There hadn’t been much chatter surrounding Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis following the NFL Draft last weekend but today it was announced he’s joining the defending Super Bowl champions.

Ellis, the Razorbacks leading tackler the past two seasons, signed a free agent contract with the New England Patriots on Friday as he joins fellow Arkansas rookies Cody Hollister (undrafted free agent) and Deatrich Wise (fourth round pick) with the team.

The Fayetteville native finished his Arkansas career with 290 tackles, 126 solo and 22.5 for a loss, while adding four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Ellis returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown at TCU in 2016, his only defensive touchdown in his career.