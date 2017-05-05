First Friday Collaborating With The Bentonville Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- It's the first Friday in May so that means it's time for "First Friday" at the Bentonville Square. On the first Friday of each month April through November, the Bentonville Square is transformed into a themed block party.

With the Bentonville Film Festival in full swing just down the road, Friday's (May 5) theme is "First Friday Film Fest."

Events:

Food trucks open at 11 a.m.

Main Stage Performers Tori Miller at 4:30 p.m. Funk Factory at 5:15 p.m. Song Suffragettes at 6:45 p.m.

Smithfield Food Demonstration and samples at 5:30 p.m.

First Friday is a way to kick off the weekend and to end it, you can join Bentonville Film Fest Co-Founder Geena Davis and the Rockford Peaches for an afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

On Sunday (May 7) "A League Of Their Own" celebrities and professional athletes will play a game of baseball at 12 p.m. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and it lasts until 2 p.m.