Former Johnson County Deputy Found Guilty Of Sexual Assault

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A former county deputy has been found guilty of third-degree sexual assault.

Robert Retford, 55, was found guilty of the felony charge Thursday (May 4) following a negotiated plea.

Friday, he was sentenced to six years probation.

The charge he was found guilty of stems from a matter that happened Sept. 10, 2016, when he unlawfully engaged in deviate sexual activity while in a deputy uniform.

Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones said Retford resigned from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shortly after.

During an investigation, a woman told authorities Retford sexually assaulted her and after, she drove to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith to report the assault.

She continued telling investigators that Retford claimed he was going to help her after she called authorities regarding a disturbance, took her to a Clarksville motel, where he his phone number and told her to call him.

The following day, the woman called Retford, and he gave her a ride to a home in Lamar. While in the car, they kissed and he asked her disturbing questions while he sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

Once inside the home, Retford went inside with the woman and told her to do what he said, or he would kill her and put her family in jail. She told investigators he raped her with an object before peeing on her.

Four days after, Retford was interviewed by authorities and a warrant for his arrest was filed Nov. 28, following an investigation. He was arrested that same day, booked into the Pope County Detention Center and was released Nov. 29.

As part of his probation terms and according to Arkansas statutes, Retford must register as a sex offender.