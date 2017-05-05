Fort Smith Police Searching For Man Involved In Alleged Walmart Theft

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a man allegedly involved in a theft at Walmart.

The man is accused of stealing two flat screen TV’s at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2100 North 62nd Street in Fort Smith. He allegedly left the store with the TV’s and without offer of payment.

The suspect was driving a dark in color passenger car with an Arkansas licence plate 568-V–.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or (479) 709-5139.