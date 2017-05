× Garrett’s Blog: Year-To-Date Rainfall; Drought Update

Despite the heavy rain, the latest drought monitor shows a few areas that are still in low drought conditions.

The drought has been completely wiped out across NW Arkansas.

Rain totals in NW Arkansas are +9.10″ year-to-date.

In the Greater Fort Smith area we’re running 1.75″ above normal.

The next chance for widespread rain is next Wednesday into Thursday, and some severe weather will be possible.