Gluten free has been an emerging trend over the last few years, but researchers aren't so sure it’s right for everyone.

Researchers said a gluten-free diet is a bad idea for people who don't have celiac disease.

They surveyed the diets of over 100-thousand health professionals over 26 years and found restricting gluten can result in a low intake of whole grains which offer cardiovascular benefits.

