Steel Horse Rally Takes Over Garrison Avenue; Thousand Expected To Attend

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Steel Horse Rally is in full swing on Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith.

According to event organizers, the rally is expected to bring nearly 30,000 to the area over the weekend.

Garrison Avenue will shut down Friday night (May 5) to allow bikes to be parked on the center line from one end to the other.

The event is becoming a staple for the city of Fort Smith with bikers from all over the country taking to the event.

"I just hopped on the hog and came on down and haven't been disappointed yet. People are very friendly here and great venues. The bikes are awesome," said Mike Dunbar, a biker from Florida.

Event organizers estimate that the rally is bringing in nearly $8 million to Fort Smith's economy.

