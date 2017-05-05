Crews On Scene After Tractor-Trailer Fire On I-40 In Crawford County; Westbound Lanes Backed Up

Posted 6:04 am, May 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:35AM, May 5, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene Friday morning (May 5) after a tractor-trailer goes up in flames, according to Arkansas State Police.

ASP said the fire is at mile marker 21 near Dyer. Westbound traffic is moving slowly at this time as it crews have it blocked off to one lane.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi is okay and walking around. The cause of the fire was due to the trailer’s brakes. The truck was hauling trees and shrubbery.

Officers said there’s another accident down the road from this one at mile marker 15 in the westbound lanes. So if you have to drive through this area Friday morning, please use caution and be prepared for slow downs.

