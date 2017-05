VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Officers with the Van Buren Police Department are searching for a missing 72-year-old man.

Ernest Brown was last seen in the area on Thursday (May 4).

His daughter, Ruth Brown tells 5NEWS that Ernest has dementia. She said police have issued a “be on the look-out” alert.

If you have any information, contact Ruth Brown at (479) 831-7695 or the Van Buren Police at (479) 474-1234