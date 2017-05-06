× Arkansas Splits Series With Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (KFSM)- The Volunteers were able to take the first game of the series Saturday, but the Razorbacks bounced back in game two winning 2-0 Saturday salvaging the split. The Razorbacks improve to 35-13 overall and 14-9 in SEC play.

In the seven inning game, Trevor Stephan started and finished the game on the mound for the Diamond Hogs. Stephan allowed just one hit, struck out 11 Volunteer batters, and allowed two walks in the second game of the series.

While Stephan kept the bats quiet Arkansas’ offense stepped up. In the fifth inning, Dominic Fletcher hit a solo home run to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead and Eric Cole added an RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Arkansas will play their last home series of the season starting Friday against Vanderbilt at Baum Stadium.

Tennesee- 5, Arkansas-4

GAME ONE- After days of weather hampering the scheduled games, Arkansas was finally able to play Tennessee Saturday morning. The Vols went on to top the Hogs 5-4 to take the series opener.

The Hogs came into the game with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, since Friday’s game was stopped due to weather, but the early advantage wouldn’t work out for the Diamond Hogs.

Tennesee (24-18,7-14) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning off starting pitcher Blaine Knight, taking a 3-1 lead, but Arkansas was able to answer back in the fifth inning. Jake Arledge’s RBI triple and Chad Spanberger’s RBI single tied the game at 3-3. Dominic Flecther blasted a solo home run to give Arkansas the lead 4-3, but the one run advantage would be short lived.

In the bottom of the sixth the Vols the loaded the bases for Will Heflin. Hefllin delivered at the plate, his ground ball skipped through the legs of first baseman Chad Spanberger for an error, two runs were scored giving Tennesee the lead 5-4.

Game two will resume at 3:05 p.m.