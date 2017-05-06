Country Music Singer Loretta Lynn Recuperating After Stroke

Posted 12:23 pm, May 6, 2017, by

PHOTO: Loretta Lynn Official Facebook page.

NASHVILLE (KFSM) — American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville on Thursday (May 4) night after suffering a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, according to her website.

She is currently under medical care and is responsive.

She is expected to make a full recovery.

Lynn, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating.

Upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

For information on when show will be rescheduled you may visit her website LorettaLynn.com.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s