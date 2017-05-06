× Found: Body Of Toddler Who Was Swept Away In Madison County Flood

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — Family members confirm to 5News that the body of 18-month-old Krystal Wiggins has been found.

The search for her was suspended on Thursday (May 4), Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans said.

Three people, a 38-year-old woman, her 4-year-old son, Damien, and 18-month-old daughter, Krystal, were stranded in high water in the Hindsville area on Saturday (April 29).

Water then carried their truck off the roadway and over a low water bridge on County Road 7320, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office release.