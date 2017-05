× Kentucky Derby 2017 Winner: Always Dreaming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) — Always Dreaming wins the 2017 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday (May 6).

The jockey for Always Dreaming is John Velazquez, he also rode Animal Kingdom across the line first in the 2011 Derby.

Next: Preakness Stakes on May 20, 2017 at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.