In this week's Hey Good Cookin' Heather Artripe shows us how to make classic Panzanella, with a twist!

Delicious local bread, cherry tomatoes, and basil fresh from the garden are the key components, but she has added her own spin.

This is a great meal for a spring day!

Panzanella

Ingredients

½ loaf baguette or hearty sourdough type bread

4 tomatoes cut in 1” cubes, or 1-2 pints cherry tomatoes

3-4 pepperoncini, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 bunch fresh basil, cut into strips

1/3 C olive oil

3 T red wine vinegar

1 ½ t salt

½ t freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a large bowl, add your bread, tomatoes, pepperoncini, garlic, and basil. Stir to moisten the bread with the juice from the tomatoes.

In a small bowl, mix together your olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Whisk well and mix in with the rest of the ingredients.

Let stand for 5 to 15 minutes for allow the flavors to develop.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods