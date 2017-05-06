Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Panzanella

In this week's Hey Good Cookin' Heather Artripe shows us how to make classic Panzanella, with a twist!

Delicious local bread, cherry tomatoes, and basil fresh from the garden are the key components, but she has added her own spin.

This is a great meal for a spring day!

Panzanella

Ingredients

½ loaf baguette or hearty sourdough type bread
4 tomatoes cut in 1” cubes, or 1-2 pints cherry tomatoes
3-4 pepperoncini, sliced
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 bunch fresh basil, cut into strips
1/3 C olive oil
3 T red wine vinegar
1 ½ t salt
½ t freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a large bowl, add your bread, tomatoes, pepperoncini, garlic, and basil. Stir to moisten the bread with the juice from the tomatoes.

In a small bowl, mix together your olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Whisk well and mix in with the rest of the ingredients.

Let stand for 5 to 15 minutes for allow the flavors to develop.

