Sharum’s Garden Center Tips: Caring For Crepe Myrtles, Japanese Maple Trees

In this week’s Sharum’s Garden Center Tips, Frank talks about caring for your crepe myrtles and the common disease the plant gets.

Frank said he recommends Bayer Advanced, which is a dual action tree and shrub treatment formula.

He said the formula will help rid the tree of the disease starting with the bugs it attracts from the soil up.

Frank also discusses popular trees for the spring season like the Japanese maple and the green dissectum Japanese maple.

The combination of the two trees is very beautiful because of the different color contrast.

Sharum’s Garden Center offers over twenty varieties of trees, so there is something for everyone.

Don’t forget, Mother’s Day is right around the corner and the nursery has the perfect gift for mom this year.

