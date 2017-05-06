The Body Of A Man Who Disappeared During A Flood Has Been Found

Posted 3:46 pm, May 6, 2017, by

Google maps

HARRISON (KFSM) — The canoeist who disappeared near Kyles Landing in the upper Buffalo River during a flood on Wednesday (April 26) was found Saturday (May 6) morning by National Park Service searchers.

The person was last seen by an observer at Kyles Landing in Newton County and immediately prompted an intensive search effort.

Since last Saturday (April 29) the search was limited to one or two boats looking between Kyles and Erbie Campground.

The body was ultimately recovered approximately five miles downstream from Kyles.

In a press release, the National Park Service wrote, “an incident like this touches all of Buffalo National River staff and the many volunteers who assisted with the search: we deeply regret the family’s loss.”

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s