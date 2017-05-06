× Van Buren Police Searching For Missing Elderly Man

VAN BUREN (KFSM)–The Van Buren Police Department is currently looking for a missing person.

Ernest Dwight Brown, 72, is an early dementia patient and has congestive heart failure.

Due to some sightings, he may be hitchhiking on Interstate 40 eastbound, according to police. He was last seen by family and friends on Thursday (May 4), but there were some possible sightings near Little Rock and Lonoke.

Brown is described as a white man with a gray crew cut and mustache. He has blue eyes and wears glasses. He’s approximately 5’8″ and 170 lbs. He may be wearing a camouflage shirt and blue jeans,

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 479-474-1234.