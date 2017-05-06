× Vols Edge Hogs In Series Opener

KNOXVILLE (KFSM)- After days of weather hampering the scheduled games, Arkansas was finally able to play Tennessee Saturday morning. The Vols went on to top the Hogs 5-4 to take the series opener. The Razorbacks drop to 34-13 overall and 13-9 in conference play.

The Hogs came into the game with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, since Friday’s game was stopped due to weather, but the early advantage wouldn’t work out for the Diamond Hogs.

Tennesee (24-18,7-14) scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning off starting pitcher Blaine Knight, taking a 3-1 lead, but Arkansas was able to answer back in the fifth inning. Jake Arledge’s RBI triple and Chad Spanberger’s RBI single tied the game at 3-3. Dominic Flecther blasted a solo home run to give Arkansas the lead 4-3, but the one run advantage would be short lived.

In the bottom of the sixth the Vols the loaded the bases for Will Heflin. Hefllin delivered at the plate, his ground ball skipped through the legs of first baseman Chad Spanberger for an error, two runs were scored giving Tennesee the lead 5-4.

Game two will resume at 3:05 p.m.