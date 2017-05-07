A S. Fayetteville Family’s Home Is Nearly Destroyed Due To Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A devastating Sunday (May 7) for a family who lives off Highway 265 in South Fayetteville.

In the early afternoon a fire started in their garage and quickly spread to the rest of the home, said West Fork Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Hollis.

Facing the front of the home all that appeared to be left was the frame and a portion of the right side.

Even though the home sets way back from the road the smell of fire wafted through the area, and as of 8 p.m. the remainder of the home was still smoldering, according to 5News who was at the scene.

"The family is quite upset over the fire," said Hollis, "we're a community that looks out for each other and we'll be here through the night helping our neighbor."

Hollis did not give the cause of the fire, but did confirm that no one was injured.

Best Product Machinery Inc. is located on the property and is a privately held company that was established in 2010, according to an internet search.