Brasher, Booneville Ready For Another Shot At State Title

BOONEVILLE (KFSM)- Whether it’s on the mound or behind the plate Brady Brasher has been a driving force behind Booneville’s successful season.

"He has been our three-hole in our lineup all year," said Booneville coach Darby Ulmer. "Leading us in RBI’s done a real good job at the plate, but pitching wise we know we can beat anybody in the state if he’s pitching because he’s done a really good job this year."

The senior has one of the highest batting averages on the team, right at 400 but his strength is on the bump. The right-hander allows just over one run per game and leads the conference with over 80 strikeouts.

"I feel most comfortable on the mound," said Brasher. "That has kind of been my best spot this year pitching. I have been doing pretty good."

"Brady has been [really] good pitching leader this year for us," said sophomore Brandon Ulmer. "He’s really got it done on the mound this year and got the most wins for us strikeouts close to leading the conference in strikeouts."

Brasher credits his hard work and practice during the offseason for his dominant pitching this season.

"I worked a lot on the offseason, on making sure I threw a lot of strikes and got ahead in the count," said Brasher. "Worked on my form a lot I think that’s been able to help me succeed and do good."

Last season was the first time in over a decade that Booneville appeared in the state tournament. Once again the Brasher and the Bearcats will get another shot at the tournament, and a hopeful state title.

"Last year we broke the record of like ten years," said Brasher. "We are hoping that we can keep it going, and it’s been kind of our goal all year we are trying to keep it going and get a legacy started."