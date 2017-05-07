Gov. John Kasich Slams GOP Health Bill

Posted 12:19 pm, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:22PM, May 7, 2017

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Governor John Kasich (R-OH) says the GOP health care bill has very few resources for Americans and that states will not opt for “ridiculous” high-risk pools that are “unfunded.”

