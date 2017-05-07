Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide

Posted 1:33 pm, May 7, 2017

MAGNET COVE (KTHV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Magnet Cove.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday (May 6), the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an abandoned car and a body.  When they arrived they found a man in the trunk of a Mercury Marquis. He had 10-12 gunshot wounds to his body and head.

Officials said that the body was that of a 64-year-old man from Allen, Texas. The car he was in belonged to him.

The gas cap of the car was unscrewed and had rags around it. The car also appeared to be burned, according to police.

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office does not have any information on a suspect.  If you know anything, contact police.

This is the first homicide of the year in Hot Spring County.

 

