× John Daly Wins First PGA Tour Champions Title

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (CNN) — John Daly is a tournament champion again.

Daly won the 2017 Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands in Texas with a score of 14-under par. He beat Tommy Armour III and Kenny Perry by a single stroke.

Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston shared a look at the victor in his first tournament win since 2004. PGA Tour Champions highlighted the celebration, which included some champagne on the green.

Daly outpaced a field that featured 12 players at eight-under par or better for the three-round tournament. The full leaderboard can be found at the PGA Tour’s official website.

Insperity Invitational Top Five Place Golfer Score 1 John Daly -14 T2 Tommy Armour III -13 T2 Kenny Perry -13 4 Kevin Sutherland -11 5 Jay Haas -10 Source: PGATour.com

He jumped out to a roaring start Sunday and hung on for dear life with an eagle on No. 1 and birdies on Nos. 3, 7, 12, 13 and 15 before bogeys on Nos. 16, 17 and 18. He watched his final margin of victory shrink to one before he finally captured the victory.

Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com noted Daly didn’t have a top-10 finish in his 21 events even though “many presumed [he] would rock the senior tour because of how long he still is off the tee.”

He now has a victory under his belt and will look to parlay the momentum into future victories.